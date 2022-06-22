 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ralph "Bud" McGonegle

  • 0
Ralph "Bud" McGonegle

Dec. 11, 1948—June 15, 2022

NEW HOLSTEIN—Ralph “Bud” McGonegle from New Holstein, WI passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, WI.

Friends and family would describe Bud as a generous person who loved to laugh. Bud was also a talented, lifelong musician who’s singing and playing brought joy to many.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph McGonegle; mother, Josephine (Copen) McGonegle; and his brother, Patrick McGonegle. He is survived by his sister, Deborah Colon; brother-in-law, John Colon; sister-in-law, Rusty McGonegle; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Your kid's swimsuit color is really important when it comes to water safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert