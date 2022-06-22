Dec. 11, 1948—June 15, 2022

NEW HOLSTEIN—Ralph “Bud” McGonegle from New Holstein, WI passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, WI.

Friends and family would describe Bud as a generous person who loved to laugh. Bud was also a talented, lifelong musician who’s singing and playing brought joy to many.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph McGonegle; mother, Josephine (Copen) McGonegle; and his brother, Patrick McGonegle. He is survived by his sister, Deborah Colon; brother-in-law, John Colon; sister-in-law, Rusty McGonegle; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends.