HARTFIELD—Randal Allen Erickson died March 10, 2023 at home just a week shy of his 74th birthday. If you were lucky enough to know him, you’d probably describe him as a kind, welcoming, down to earth man with endless pride for his grandkids; a guy who had a million stories to tell if you happen to ask the right question.

The first born child of Harry and Marian (Bohn), Randy was the only son, left to contend with his three strong willed sisters: Debbie (Dan Smith), Pattie (Kaufmann), and Sue (Bill Eldridge) who he was ever proud of giving a hard time, often regaling the story of how he would trick them into washing his ‘68 Camaro when they were young.

Randy spent his formative years running the streets of north Racine with infamous names like Benedict, Hisgen, Marinac, Sorenson, and Spangenberg. An accomplished trumpet player, he joined the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corp as a Kiltie Cadet in 1962. In 1968 and ‘69 Randy and his best fiends took a break from sneaking beer out of Frank Benedict’s Lincoln Store, carrying the Kilties to back to back national championship titles.

Like so many of his generation, Randy was a member of the ROTC through Horlick High School (Class of ‘67). During Vietnam, he enlisted in the Army Reserves attaining E-8 Rank serving as a Drill Sergeant at Fort Ord and Fort Sill.

Throughout his life he found himself in leadership roles, treating those in his orbit with kindness and respect. Except for that “one kid from a rival drum corp” who arrived for basic training and unknowingly disparaged the Kilties in front of him. As his kids, we helped add color to his time in service, aided by his generally quiet demeanor, the lore of “sergeant savage” was born striking fear into many a teenage classmate.

After completing two Associate degrees in Business, he spent his career working for Snap-on Tools, Inc. (Kenosha) overseeing the service divisions of North America, Europe, and Asia. He took pride in his work which took him across the US, Canada, and Europe.

After retirement, Randy moved north to Hatfield, WI building his dream home on a small lake, filling his days with fishing, camp fires, and quiet mornings drinking coffee with Meg on the front porch.

Volunteering was part of his legacy. Randy was a founding member of the Oak Creek High School marching band scholarship fund. He spent over seven years quietly serving as the Treasurer for the Merrillan Lion’s Club. He was a fixture volunteer at the Lion’s events including fishing derby, car shows, always willing to volunteer his time and energy.

Randy was married to his wife Meg (Knotek) for 51 years. He was extremely proud of his children: Chris (Katie), Neal, Megan Brezinski (Matt). Out of all his accomplishments and titles, his most notable was that of grandpa. His eldest grandson, Cullen found his way to a trumpet which brought his grandfather’s love of music and marching full circle. Grandpa believed Cullen has a natural intonation and projection and made a point to attend his marching and band concerts regularly. Layla, his eldest granddaughter is a gifted soccer player, when he wasn’t traveling around the state to watch her play; he followed her team’s progress closely online, checking in after every game. Cameron, third eldest grandchild is a member of the Green Bay boys and girls choir. Cameron shares his grandfather’s love of music, his quiet demeanor, and fishing. Grandpa and Cameron spent many long hours together fishing off grandpa’s pier, a cherished time for them both. Teagan is fourth on the list, Grandpa was always a willing participant in a never ending list of adventures including fishing, kayaking, soccer, generally anything that kept grandpa on his feet, and how he found the energy to keep up is a mystery. Fifth and youngest, Mila was grandpa’s little buddy. Mornings spent sitting on his lap or eating his famous pancakes with extra sprinkles were many. Grandpa had a perpetually “lumpy” chair that needed squishing, his thumb wrestling was legendary, and none of his grandchildren survived without, at one point or another, grandpa ending up with their nose.

Randy’s life will be celebrated August 19 at his home in Hatfield, WI with further details to come.

We encourage you to remember Randy in a way he would have seen fitting. Get off the highway and take the scenic route, spend time with friends, share a story with a stranger, watch a Packer game but remember, it’s just a game.

In true mad plaid Kiltie fashion we end by saying “Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? . . . We’ll drink a cup of kindness yet, for the sake of auld lang syne.”

The Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family, 715-284-2231.