Randall "Randy" Mark Piwoni

1959-2022

Randy passed away on November 26, 2022 of Parkinson’s/Dementia.

Randall Piwoni was born on September 27, 1959, in Athens, WI, the son of the Edwin and Patsy (Weiler) Piwoni. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On August 19, 1988 he married Kelly at Our Lady of Humility Church in Zion, IL. Randall was employed at Watlow Gordon Electronics as an Electronic Technician for many years.

Randy loved watching and playing all sports, but softball, bowling, hunting and ice fishing were his favorites. Randy bowled a 300 game once and also was inducted in the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame in 2021. He also loved coaching his son Ryan in sports. If he wasn’t coaching he was at all his games.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Kelly; daughter, Melissa (Brandon) Cratty; son, Rya; and grandson, Liam Cratty. He will also be missed by his mom, Patsy Piwoni; brothers: Rod (Bernadette), Robin (April); niece, Tierany (Breyhaan) Tapia, and Breydan and Mateo. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Piwoni, and his grandma, Anna, and his in-laws, Angie and Ken Lee.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church from 10:00-11:00 AM with services starting at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Randy’s family would like to thank the staffs at Grande Prairie and Hospice Alliance for all of the great care provided to Randy in his final days.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943