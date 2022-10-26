1970 – 2022

KENOSHA—Randy A. Rosko, 52 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born March 10, 1970, in Racine, WI, the son of John and Starlene (Langberg) Rosko.

Randy was a proud member of Local 1 Chicago Iron Workers for many years, and he loved to weld his children’s initials into his works, most recently in Wrigley Field. He was honored that his son, Connor, was following in his footsteps becoming an ironworker.

Randy was known for his immaculate lawn mowing, always making sure to have appropriate stripes and paying close attention to edging. He enjoyed watching Packer games, going to see live bands, and playing bingo at 58 Below. Above all, he cherished time with his family. Some of his favorite things to do together were puzzling and watching movies.

On July 21, 2021, he married Tracey Sheffield in Las Vegas, NV. He will be remembered for helping anyone in need at the drop of a hat.

Randy is survived by his wife, Tracey; three children: Ryleigh, Ryan, and Connor; his father, John Rosko; sisters: Julie (Eric) Dailey and Wendy (Shawn) Davis; mother-in-law, Betty Sheffield; brother-in-law, Tim (Mary) Sheffield; nieces: Claire, Alexis, and Chloe; and many other family members and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Starlene.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 noon on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 12:00 noon. Interment will be held privately in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory, 5111-60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144—Phone: (262) 654-3533.

