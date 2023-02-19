Randy Alan Widmar

1956-2023

KENOSHA - Randy Widmar, 66, of Kenosha passed away on February 12, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center of Kenosha surrounded by his loving family.

Randy was born on July 14, 1956, in Kenosha, the son of Carl and Harriet (Barnes), Jr. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Randy married Anne Randle on February 7, 1976, in Kenosha. He was employed at AMC/Chrysler for many years. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening, going to his cabin, cheering for the Green Bay Packers but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Anne Widmar of Kenosha; children: Dale (Elizabeth) Widmar of Kenosha, Emily (Wilfrido II) Valle of Volo, IL; mother, Harriet Widmar of IL; brother, Rick Widmar of IL; sister, Carla (John) Tossava of Bristol; also included are his three grandchildren: Finn, Onelia, and Wilfrido III. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Carl, Jr. and his brother, Rory.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM with funeral services to follow immediately at 12:00 PM.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943