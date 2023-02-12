June 5, 1941—Feb. 8, 2023

KENOSHA—Rawlin L. Eddy, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on June 5, 1941 to the late Lloyd and Marion (Kulesh) Eddy in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On February 13, 1960 he married Linda R. Moses at First United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on December 23, 2020.

Rawlin worked as a tool and die maker for Gateway Tool & Die for many years and some small companies in Racine.

Rawlin volunteered at Kindred Kitties and driving cancer patients to appointments for the Aging and Disabled.

Rawlin was a life-long Cubs fan, enjoyed listening to the radio, and loved sweets.

Rawlin is survived by his sons: Mark (Eric Paulucci) Eddy and Matthew (Beverly Allred) Eddy; his grandchildren: Shaun, Michael, and Brianna; his great-grandchildren: Mikey, Major and Myles; and his siblings: Kevin (Jim Salimbene) Eddy and Ronelle (Marc) Leslie.

A Celebration of Life for Rawlin will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

