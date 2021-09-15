1940 — 2021

Ray L. Jacobson, age 81 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at his home on September 10, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family.

Ray was born in Trego, WI on May 15, 1940, a son of the late Chauncey and Dorothy (Smith) Jacobson.

On December 3, 1964, in Watertown, SD he was united in marriage to the love of his life Joann Theisen.

Ray served as the Business Representative for the Milwaukee District Council of Carpenters Local 161 for twenty-two years retiring in 2003.

He was a longtime member of the Kenosha Elk’s Lodge B.P.O.E #750 and had served for many years on the City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission.

His true joy came from his time at the family cabin in Trego either hunting or fishing, or as many rounds of golf he could fit in.

Survivors include his loving wife Joann; his childre: Jeffrey (Amanda) Jacobson, Joseph Jacobson, and Karen Roest; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and his siblings Henry Jacobson and Maryann James.

Along with his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his son Brett, a brother Harold, and two sisters, Elizabeth, and Genevieve.