KENOSHA — Ray L. Jacobson, age 81 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at his home on September 10, 2021 surrounded by the love of his family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials which will be distributed to Ray’s favorite charities would be appreciated.
Complete obituary information will be made available in the Wednesday, September 15th edition of the Kenosha News.
