KENOSHA — Ray L. Jacobson, age 81 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at his home on September 10, 2021 surrounded by the love of his family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials which will be distributed to Ray’s favorite charities would be appreciated.