Nov. 23, 1934—Oct. 21, 2022

TOWNSEND—Ray R. Clay, Sr., of Townsend, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at Rosalia Gardens Memory Care. He was 87 years old. He was born on November 23, 1934, in Hollister, a son of Arthur and Nancy (Straley) Clay. He married Elmira Wheeler on August 1, 1957, in Tyler, TX. She preceded him in death on August 11, 2004.

Ray was a graduate from White Lake High School, Class of 1952.

He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1960 and was very proud of his service.

Ray worked for Johns-Manville for 43 years until his retirement in 1995.

Ray’s family grew up in Kenosha and enjoyed his family vacations to his cabin in Hollister on the Wolf River.

Survivors include his four daughters: Janet (Steve) Fredrickson of Kenosha, Rhonda (Mark) Shodis of Kenosha, Jo (Donald) Fink of Janesville, Jill (Greg) Mastel of Grants Pass, OR; three sons: Ray “Chip” (Theresa) Clay, Jr. of Saltillo, MS, Roy Clay of Kenosha, James (Heidi) Clay of Townsend; sister, Shirley Hein of Post Falls, ID; and special friend, Sharon Dill of CA; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elmira Clay; grandchildren: Kyle and Jeremy Clay; great-grandchild, Emily Brown; brothers: Roy and Arthur Clay; and brother-in-law, Eugene Hein.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo with Rev. Marvin Kindle officiating. Burial will follow at Bent Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of service.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Rosalia Gardens, LeRoyer Hospice and Aspirus Hospice of Wausau.

Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.