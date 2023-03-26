Raymond Frank Shefchik

Oct. 16, 1939 - March 21, 2023

Raymond Frank Shefchik, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Ray was born on October 6, 1939, he was the son of the late Hildegard (Renz) and Emil Shefchik, Sr. in Loyal, WI. He was born and raised on the family farm, the sixth of ten children and was educated in Loyal schools and GTI in Kenosha.

Ray proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from October 30, 1956 in the Philippines, Okinawa, Viet Nam and the U.S. He was honorably discharged on October 30, 1958, with the Rank of Corporal.

He moved to Kenosha, WI in 1960 and married, Ruth Ann Wallo on February 23, 1963, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children and at the time of Ruth's death they were married for 58 years.

For 30 years, Ray was employed by AMC/Chrysler retiring in 1989 as a Manufacturing Engineer Supervisor. After retiring he was employed by All Saints Healthcare, Racine, and Laidlaw Transport.

Ray was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and an active member and officer of the Kenosha Marine Corps League-Detachment 352, Navy Club Ship 40, American Legion Post 552, PLAV Post 34, and Kenosha County Veterans Council. A lifetime Veterans advocate, Ray was honored as the Kenosha County Veteran of the Year in 2005.

He enjoyed RV travel, visiting 45 states with his wife, camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing and making wine. For many years he enjoyed roller-blading and skijoring with his faithful Siberian Huskey, Ranger.

Raymond is survived by his son, Ronald, Sturgeon Bay, WI, his daughter, Christine and son-in-law Daniel Adams, Burlington, WI; his four adored grandchildren, Hayden and Natalie Rae Shefchik, and Jason and Connor Adams; his brother, Emil, Jr. (Susan) Shefchik, Cederberg, WI; his sisters, Angeline Gregory, Granton, WI, Joan (David) Abbott, Lenark, IL, Jean Menehan, Racine, WI; his sisters-in-law, Mary Shefchik, Kenosha, Diann Shefchik, Marshfield, WI; his brothers-in-law, Robert Williams, Kenosha, and Gerald (Peggy) Wallo, Kenosha and many loving nieces and nephews. He will always be in our hearts.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ruth, Ray was preceded in death by his in-laws, Joseph and Mary (Kuchera) Wallo; his brothers, Lawrence (Nina), Edward, Richard, and Elmer; his sister, Eleanor (Jack) Welch; his sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Roger) Canfield and Kathleen Williams and brothers-in-law, Larry Menehan and Art Gregory.

Funeral services honoring Raymond's life will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816-7th Avenue. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Raymond will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of mass at the church.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101