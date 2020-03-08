1934-2020

Renate Fallak, 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center of Kenosha. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends.

Born in Struthütten, Germany, on October 4, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Willhelm “Bill” and Lina (Richter) Bill.

She immigrated to the United States in 1955, and met her future husband Helmut Fallak in 1956. In 1957, she and Helmut were united in marriage at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Renate was employed as a seamstress at Simmons and served as a Nurses Aide at Hospitality Manor. She primarily dedicated her life to caring for her family.

She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking and was an excellent cook, often creating favorite recipes from memory.

Survivors include her husband, Helmut; two daughters, Cindy Frederick and Heidi Kaden; three sons, Helmut Fallak, Harold (Dana) Fallak, and Roger Fallak; and four grandchildren, Stephanie (Gary) Nueper-Frederick, Parker Frederick, Derek & Hunter Kaden.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Werner Bill.