May 17, 1928—Nov. 20, 2022

Renate “Renee” Schmidt passed away on Friday, November 20, 2022 at Julia Temple Rehabilitation Center, in Englewood, CO.

Born on May 17, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI she was the daughter of the late Richard and Louise (Meyer) Wedemann. Renee lived in Milwaukee, WI, for approximately two years. She then went to Germany to live. She remained in Braunschweig, Germany until after World War II. At the age of 17, after WWII she had the choice to become a US citizen because she was born in the US or remain in Germany. Renee chose to be a US citizen.

On October 30, 1953 she was united in marriage to Fred G. Schmidt, who preceded her in death.

Renee was a loving mother and housewife. She loved to play the accordion and sing and belonged to a card club.

Left to cherish Renee’s memory are her two beloved children, Jeffrey Schmidt and Debbie (Jim) Dickison; six grandchildren, Melanie Dickison, Nicole Dickison, Justin Schmidt, Aaron Schmidt, Phillip Schmidt and Courtney Schmidt, several great grandchildren; her niece, Marina Baginsky and nephew, Erio Rahders both of Germany.

In addition to her parents and husband, Renee was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Walters of Germany.

Funeral Services honoring Renee’s life were held privately.

