1953-2020
Renee Ann Galster, 67, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital—Wauwatosa.
Visitation will take place on Monday, July 13th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place privately at St. George Cemetery at a later date. A full obituary will be published in Sunday’s paper.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Renee’s
Online Memorial Book at:
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.