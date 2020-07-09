Renee Ann Galster
View Comments

Renee Ann Galster

{{featured_button_text}}
Renee Ann Galster

1953-2020

Renee Ann Galster, 67, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital—Wauwatosa.

Visitation will take place on Monday, July 13th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place privately at St. George Cemetery at a later date. A full obituary will be published in Sunday’s paper.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Renee’s

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics