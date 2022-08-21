Reverend Marvin Oechler

May 11, 1930—Aug. 17, 2022

The Reverend Marvin “Marv” William Oechler, age 92, went to meet his Lord on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on May 11, 1930 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Henry and Hattie (Blinten) Oechler. He grew up attending local schools, was a graduate of Kenosha High School, U.W.M., and Northwestern Theological Seminary in Minneapolis, MN.

On August 11, 1951 he was united in marriage to Beverly Rover in Kenosha.

From 1950-1954, Marvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant.

Working in various parts of Wisconsin, he spent 4.5 years with Calvary Lutheran Church in Two Rivers, and 29.5 years with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha. After his retirement, he served 10 years as a Visitation Pastor at Mount Zion Church in Wauwatosa. He also served as a chaplain for many years at Kenosha Hospital.

Marvin spent most of his life in Kenosha, but wintered in Leesburg, Florida for 21 years. A member of the Rotary Club, he was also a former club president and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a Girl Scout Council Member and a Salvation Army Board member. Marv was very involved with many committees in the Kenosha Unified School District and enjoyed golfing, was Die Hard Cubs fan. Most important to him were his faith, family, and friends.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Beverly; his children, Marva (Jon) Tetting, Lorrie (David) Laurin, Jody (Joel) Petersen, Joel (Jackie Sazama) Oechler, Mark (Stacy) Oechler; his grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Middleton, Ericka (Kyle) Anderson, Kyle (Monica) Tetting, Sarah (Brandon) Jones, Michael (Carrie Lutterman) Laurin, Ashley (Mark) Harriman, Andrew (Ashley) Petersen, Connor (Rebecca) Petersen, Alayna Petersen, Joel Jr. (Christobel) Oechler, Heidi (Joe) Malsack, Jaxson Gray, Jacob Oechler, Lauren (Vasily) Giannakopoulas , Alexander Oechler; his 33 great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard (Virginia) Oechler.

In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Oechler and Gilbert Oechler; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Oechler.

Funeral services honoring Marvin’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 8760 37th Avenue, Kenosha. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Marvin will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home and on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101