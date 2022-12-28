Richard aAllen Selsberg

Feb. 27, 1942—Dec. 23, 2022

KENOSHA—Richard Allen Selsberg, 80, died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Richard was born in Wausau, WI on February 27, 1942, to Sid and Rose (nee Deutsch) Selsberg.

He married Linda Loeb of Whitefish Bay, WI on June 22, 1965, at Temple Emanu-El in Milwaukee, after a rehearsal dinner at Nino’s Steak Round-Up in Kenosha.

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he met his wife, he served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed at Keesler AF base in Biloxi, MS, and in Wiesbaden, Germany.

In 1970, he settled in Kenosha with Linda, where they raised two sons, Daniel and Andrew.

He made a living as an orthotist and long-time owner and operator of Orthopedic Braces and Appliances on Sheridan Road. Until the end of his life, Richard was passionate about his involvement in the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha (home club of Cohorama and, later, Taste of Wisconsin) and the Shalom Center, where he was a long standing board member. He lived to serve those in need. He was also an active member of Beth Hillel Temple.

As a younger man, he loved to play tennis, fish and play cards, and had a lifelong appreciation of connecting with a diverse array of friends and family.

Immediate survivors include his wife, Linda; two sons: Andy (Elizabeth Grinspan) and Dan (Karen); along with five grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at Beth Hillel Temple, Kenosha, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. In being buried at B’nai Zedek Cemetery in Kenosha, his body will literally become a part of the city he loved, and felt blessed every day to have found.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shalom Center or Beth Hillel Temple would be appreciated.