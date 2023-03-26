Richard Charles Ahlefeldt

Sept. 3, 1964 - March 20, 2023

Richard Charles Ahlefeldt, age 58, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Born on September 3, 1964, he was the son of the late Richard and June (Voight) Ahlefeldt. He was a graduate of Tremper High School.

He was employed in housekeeping for Kenosha Froedtert for the past 24 years, most recently at their Pleasant Prairie Clinic.

He was a past member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and had attended elementary school there also.

Richard was a kind, happy and generous person who did everything he could to make sure everyone was happy. One hobby included collecting Matchbox cars. He also was a hobby photographer, earning many ribbons at the Kenosha County Fair.

He is survived by his sisters, Melody (Alan) Orban and Susan Ruleford; his cousin, Philip (Faith) Wilcox; and other cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his nephew, Tim Wiercinski.

Funeral services honoring Richard's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Richard will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101