Sept. 12, 1939—Jan. 25, 2023

Richard “Dick” D. Reynolds, Sr., 83, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, January 25, 2023 at Grande Prairie Health and Rehab.

He was born on September 12, 1939 to the late Gilbert and Evelyn (Glockner) Reynolds in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Zion-Benton High School.

Dick met Joan Smestad at a family picnic on July 4, 1955 and they married on July 18, 1959 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

Dick entered the US Air Force on June 1957 and was honorable discharged on June 19, 1963.

Dick worked as a Service Manager at Sears for 36 years, retiring at the age of 55. He then worked at Guttormsen’s Bowling Alley for 25 years.

Dick was elected to the KBA Board in 1979 consistently serving in multiple capacities through the merger to the KUSBC. Dick had an incredible 44 years. There wasn’t a position (including 3 terms as President), committee, tournament or function he was not involved in.

Dick also served many years of service to the WI State USBC after being elected in 1995, and was instrumental in the committee that assisted the men’s and women’s associations with the merging process in 2018. He never missed a state or local association tournament, and participated in the Open National Championships for 38 consecutive years. He organized squads for the WI State tournament since 1995. Dick was elected to the KBA Hall of Fame in 2002 and the WI State Hall of Fame in 2019.

Dick’s greatest love was his children and grandchildren.

Dick will be forever loved and dearly missed by his son, Rick (Debbie) Reynolds; and family: James (Katie) Fuhrer and Jamie Reynolds; his daughter, Jodi (Jeff) Hanson; and family: Jacob (Danielle) Hanson and Jackie (Jeremy) Birkholz; and his son, Dan (Jennifer) Reynolds; and family: Kyle Reynolds, Kory Reynolds, Kayla (Jacob) Hansen and Kennedy Sellman; and his great-grandchildren: Harper, Amara, Abrahm, Margot, Alexis, Austin, Karson, Hendrix, Peavy, Marleigh, Oliver, Noah and Legend. He is also survived by his siblings: James Reynolds, Robert (Judy) Glockner, Thomas (Debbie) Demoss and Sue (Ranik) Carr. He is also survived by other family members.

He is preceded by death by his beloved wife, Joan, his parents, a brother, Gerald (Maya) Reynolds and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life for Dick will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Rd. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the restaurant. Memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Dick’s Online Memorial Book: