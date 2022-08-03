May 3, 1949—July 29, 2022

Richard “Dick” Falcon, age 73, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 29, 2022 after a long battle with chronic lung disease.

Born in Crystal City, TX on May 3, 1949, he was the son of Ruperto and Elena (Mesa) Falcon. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1967. From 1967-1972, he proudly served his country in the Air Force and was stationed in Thailand.

On July 6, 1984, Richard was united in marriage to Babette Sue Anderson at Lakeshore Tabernacle.

Richard was employed by Johnson Wax for 39 years, retiring in 2012.

In high school, he was on the football, wrestling and track teams. He excelled in wrestling and served as captain. He was voted MVP his senior year.

He was a member of Lakeshore Tabernacle and Prayer House Assembly of God where he was involved in church ministry, particularly missions. Over the years, Richard went on many construction-focused mission trips to Mexico, Africa and China.

Richard was a skilled handyman and spent much of his time on remodeling and carpentry projects. He enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States to visit national parks, including a three-week drive to Alaska. He had a goofy sense of humor and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Babette; his children, Jennifer Loeb of FL, Kristina (Shawn) Doxtator of Green Bay, and James (Joy) Falcon of Kenosha; his grandchildren, Nicholas Falcon and Braeden Loeb; Bennett Falcon, Wesley Falcon and Mara Falcon; his great grandson, Atlas; his siblings, Yolanda Pasciak of TX, Hector Falcon of VA, David (Nancy) Falcon of Kenosha.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services with full military honors for Richard will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Alliance Inc./Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.

