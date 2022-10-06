Oct. 1, 1941—Oct. 2, 2022

Richard “Dick” L. Ruffolo, age 81, passed away at his residence on Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Dick was born on October 1, 1941 to Gabriel and Caroline (Gentile) Ruffolo in Kenosha, WI. Caroline passed away when Dick was 13 years old and Gabriel later married Florence (Greco) Ruffolo.

In 1960, Dick married Patricia Loney and they had three daughters. They later divorced. Dick later met Kathy Simons, who is now his fiancee and they have enjoyed 30 wonderful years together.

Dick attended local schools, graduating from Kenosha High School in 1959. He then attended Molar Barber College in Chicago. In 1960 he started working as a barber at Les Fonk’s Barber Shop and two years later purchased the business from Mr. Fonk and changed the name to Ruffolo’s Barber Shop.

His business grew and his brother Gabe Ruffolo joined him in business a few years later. At this time, the shop became known as Ruffolo’s Hair Studio. In 2011 Dick and Gabe sold the business to Stacy Romanovic, who was a long-time employee.

In 1973 Ruffolo’s Hair Studio underwent a large expansion and became leaders in Southwest Wisconsin and Northern Illinois area. During his years of barbering Dick competed in State Hairstyling competitions winning first place for several years in the 1970’s. He then represented Wisconsin in the National Competition and finished in the top five. In the 1980’s he became a stage instructor at many seminars and salons throughout the Midwest.

Dick has been a member, Board of Director, and President of many different organizations over the years. Some of which were the Barbers Union, 52nd Street Business Association, The Italian American Society, The Italian Business and Professional Association, Camp Delton Club in Wisconsin Dells (where he had a seasonal home) and many more.

In his younger years Dick enjoyed skydiving, bungie jumping, parasailing, and playing handball and racquetball. He also enjoyed buying and selling at auctions and flea markets in his spare time with his buddies Mickey Principe and Jerry Principe, often referred to as the three amigos’, traveling in their big truck fondly named Big Bertha!

Dick also enjoyed fishing and took many yearly trips with his daughters fishing at Lake Delton in Wisconsin Dells and with Kathy his fiancee. They fished just about every time they were at his seasonal home.

Surviving him are his fiancee, Kathy Simons; his daughters, Roxanne (Robert) Patrick, Sr., Pamela (Dr. James) Fulmer and Lori (Robert) Barengo; his grandchildren, Larry (Elizabeth) Yszenga, Daniel (Manda) Yszenga, Dr. Kaleigh (Jake) Fulmer McGhee, Sophie (Micah) Fulmer Maland, Robert Barengo and Sammie and Richard (Melanie) Barengo; his nine great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and best friend since childhood Michael (Mickey) Principe.

Preceding him were his grandparents, his father, Gabriel Ruffolo; his mother, Caroline Ruffolo; his stepmother, Florence Ruffolo; his sisters, Kay Sturino and Olivia Sturino; his brother, Gabriel Ruffolo, Jr., and many Cranshaws.

Funeral services honoring Richard’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Richard will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to American Lung Society, https://donate3.cancer.org or Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org or American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org.

The family would like to thank all who cared for Dick including Dr. Giuseppe (Joe) Garretto, Dr. Michael Kreager, Dr. Alfred Habel, his Hospice nurse, Jenn R. along with the rest of the team from Aurora at Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101