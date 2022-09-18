The family of Richard “Dick” Louis Cundari, who passed Nov. 7, 2020, wish to announce the details of his graveside service. The service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 at the St. James Cemetery in Kenosha, WI. All are invited and welcome to attend.

Dick is remembered as a man who loved his family and is dearly missed by all who were honored to know him. It is with our deepest sincerity, that the entire family of Richard Cundari would like to express their gratitude for the numerous acts of kindness shown throughout his illness and subsequent passing. Your thoughtfulness will always be remembered. St James Cemetery 7002 7th Ave Kenosha, WI 53143