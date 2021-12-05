Oct. 8, 1946 — Nov. 24, 2021

KENOSHA — Richard Earl Gryder, 75, of Kenosha, passed away at his home on November 24, 2021. Born in Portsmouth, VA, to Earl and Kathleen (nee Allgood) Gryder.

Rick proudly served his country in the United States Army and worked for many years in sales for a hardware distributor. He was very involved in his community, serving as an elected official in Plano as Little Rock Township Supervisor and the president of the Plano Chamber. He was also involved in the Lightship Sailors Association and both the Plano American Legion and the Kenosha American Legion. He was also the co-developer for Reaper Center in Plano. When not working, Richard could be heard on his Ham Radio, K9WED, or watching a game of Cardinals baseball.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Kathleen.

Richard is survived by his two sons: Scott (Heather) and Robert Gryder; his granddaughter, Reagan Gryder; his sister, Margie (Steve) Smith; and his long time partner, Kathy Steinke. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s name may be made to the Suicide Prevention Services at https://www.spsamerica.org/, or Family Counseling Service at https://aurorafcs.org/oswego/, or Mission Zero Hundred Hours at https://mzhh.org/.

For additional information, call 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.