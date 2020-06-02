Richard Emil Daniels
View Comments

Richard Emil Daniels

{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Emil Daniels, 92, of Burlington, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home.

A public visitation honoring Rich’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4 until 8PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. The funeral home has a limited capacity and for the safety of our mother, the Daniels family is asking those that attend the visitation, to wear a mask and to strictly adhere to the CDC guidelines of proper social distancing.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics