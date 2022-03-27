Oct. 21, 1941—March 22, 2022

Richard Frederick, age 80, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Born on October 21, 1941, the son of the late Howard and Anne (Bruns) Frederick.

On September 3, 1966, he was united in marriage to Shirley Thomas.

He was employed as a Mechanic for Dynamatic and Abbott Laboratories, retiring in 2004.

From 1964 until 1968, Richard proudly served his country in the Army Reserves.

Richard enjoyed golfing, vacations to Florida especially during the winter months, but most of all, he loved hanging out with family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Kristine (Chad) Upham and Jeff (Brenda) Frederick; his grandchildren, Alyssa (Trace Mathiesen) Upham, Hallie Upham, Arwen Frederick, Brandon Frederick and Justin (Candace) Frederick; his great-grandchildren, Addilynn Busko, Alivia, Carter and Cameron Mathiesen; his sisters, Debbie Quinonez, Sharon Hassinger and Mary Frederick and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Frederick; his brothers, Dale and Gary Frederick; his sister, Jean Kloet and brothers-in-law, Norm Kloet, Orville Hassinger and Joe Quinonez.

Funeral services honoring Richard’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Richard will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101