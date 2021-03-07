1928 — 2021

Richard G. “Uncle Rich” Anderson passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI after brief illness.

Born on September 11, 1928, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of the late Amos and Marie (Bouterse) Anderson. He was educated in Kenosha schools.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1952.

Richard was united in marriage to Bettie Thomsen on September 17, 1949. They were blessed with almost 72 years of marriage, but they were especially grateful they were able to celebrate their 70th anniversary with family and friends.

He worked for 35 years in the Transportation Industry, the majority of the time with F. Landon Cartage and later for Gertsen Cartage as Terminal Manager, retiring in 1985.

After “retirement” he held various part time jobs. When he was a “snowbird” he worked at The Landscape Nursery in Orlando, FL with his good friend Milt for 10 years. Later, he helped out at M.A. Truck Parts in Kenosha with his friend Mike. At the age of 90, Richard felt it was finally time to officially retire.