1928 — 2021
Richard G. “Uncle Rich” Anderson passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI after brief illness.
Born on September 11, 1928, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of the late Amos and Marie (Bouterse) Anderson. He was educated in Kenosha schools.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1952.
Richard was united in marriage to Bettie Thomsen on September 17, 1949. They were blessed with almost 72 years of marriage, but they were especially grateful they were able to celebrate their 70th anniversary with family and friends.
He worked for 35 years in the Transportation Industry, the majority of the time with F. Landon Cartage and later for Gertsen Cartage as Terminal Manager, retiring in 1985.
After “retirement” he held various part time jobs. When he was a “snowbird” he worked at The Landscape Nursery in Orlando, FL with his good friend Milt for 10 years. Later, he helped out at M.A. Truck Parts in Kenosha with his friend Mike. At the age of 90, Richard felt it was finally time to officially retire.
Richard liked doing his yardwork, and in the past, he did woodworking, with his skills he made a wishing well, garden arbor, lemonade stand, and doghouse to name a few. He was very handy and was always able to handle any home repairs. He was also a knowledgeable mechanic.
Through the years Richard enjoyed getting out for breakfast at various Kenosha restaurants. His “Breakfast Buddies” depending on the location were, Izzy, Andy, Ronald, Bob, Carl, and Rick to name a few.
He was a member of the Unity Lodge Kenosha and Past Master of Pike Lodge-Kenosha, a member of Kenosha Shrine Club and the Tripoli Shriners-Milwaukee.
Richard is survived by his wife, Bettie and daughter, Cheryl Anderson of Kenosha; two brothers, Ronald Anderson of Kenosha, and Wayne (Judy) Anderson of Folsom, CA; three sisters, Beverly King, Joanne (John) Beronich, Sharon Anderson all of Kenosha. He is further survived by many dear nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many long-time friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Kenneth Anderson; his parents, father and mother-in-law, Markus and Neta Thomsen; two sisters, Beatrice (Lester) Smith and Lois (Don Sr.) Pfarr; one brother, Roger (Pat) Anderson; in-laws, Walter and Virginia Petersen, Elmer and Edna Andersen, Ken and Mary Alice Thomsen, Chuck King and Peggy Anderson; a brother and sister both in infancy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ziehen and his staff for the great care and concern through the years for Richard, also to the compassionate staff at Hospice Alliance.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Proko Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. A visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery.
