1974 – 2023

MT. PLEASANT -

Richard Garcia, 48 years old of Mt. Pleasant, WI formerly Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born September 10, 1974, in Kenosha, WI the son of Abel Garcia Jr and Christine (Vaughan) Garcia. He was educated in Kenosha schools, and most recently worked as a chef at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI.

Rick was an avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed watching football and basketball. He was a talented cook, and in his younger years, he enjoyed riding dirt bikes and skateboarding with his brother and friends.

Survivors include his father, Abel (Brenda) Garcia Jr. of Kenosha, WI; brothers, Jesse Garcia of Kenosha, WI and Paul (Angela) Garcia of Elkhorn, WI; niece and nephew, Alexis (Dustin Hucker) Garcia and Anthony Garcia; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Garcia in 2019.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with a memorial service commencing at 2:00 p.m.

