Richard George Levis

Nov. 20, 1946 - April 24, 2022

KENOSHA - On April 24, 2022, Richard George Levis died as peacefully as he had lived his life after a long struggle with posterior cortical atrophy, a rare dementia. Born in Kenosha to Elso and Valentina (Maraccini) Levis on November 20, 1946, he resided on the north side except for several years spent in Madison while earning a bachelor's degree in Political Science and History and a master's degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin. He was an active member of Holy Rosary Parish and rarely missed a holy day of obligation until he became ill.

"Mr. Levis" loved his job as a ninth-grade social studies teacher at Washington Junior High and then Bradford Senior High and frequently ran into former students who told him how much they had enjoyed his classes.

On June 12, 1971, Rich married Diane R. Christie at Reformation Lutheran Church in Milwaukee; he was her devoted husband for fifty years. He was a loving father to his daughter Maureen Levis.

A loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears, Rich was also an avid golfer. After retiring, he played at least nine holes at Petrifying Springs Golf Course or Washington Park Municipal Golf Course almost every day.

Rich was a master of the art of respectfully discussing politics with people of diverse opinions. Although he was a staunch Democrat, his service to his community was non-partisan. He served on the Board of Review for the City of Kenosha for many years. In 2017 he was commended by the mayor for his 36 years as a citizen member of the City of Kenosha Board of Canvassers.

Preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Eileen Paquin, Rich is survived by his wife, daughter, sister Mary (Jack) Plovanich, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers who helped Rich in his last year of life after his needs exceeded what family and friends could provide. Special thanks go to Hospice Alliance for their compassionate end-of-life care, KAFASI for keeping Rich supplied with music, and ADRC for their unfailing support during Rich's illness.

Memorials in Rich's name may be made to KAFASI, ADRC (dementia services or the loan closet), and SPARK! Programming at the Racine Art Museum's Wustum Museum.

A visitation will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Interment will be private.

