Nov. 3, 1950—July 4, 2022

WISCONSIN RAPIDS—Richard George Robbins, age 71, passed away on July 4, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Kenosha, WI on November 3, 1950 to Robert and Bessie (Zell) Robbins. Rich attended Kenosha area schools and graduated from Tremper High School in 1970.

Rich met and married the love of his life, Terri (Fredericksen) Robbins in Kenosha and they were united in marriage on March 14, 1992. Rich and Terri enjoyed 30 wonderful years of marriage together.

Rich is survived by his wife, Terri; their four children: April Meverden, Tyler Meverden, Jacob Robbins, Andrew Robbins; his 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; his siblings: John (Susan) Robbins, Robert (Donna) Robbins, Judy (Gary) Rosenfeldt and Susan (Mike) Lockington; his mother-in-law Bonnie Fredericksen; and his many nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Allen Fredericksen; and two nephews, John Thomas Robbins and Robert Alan Robbins.

The family will be having private services at a later date.