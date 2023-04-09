KENOSHA - Richard J. Tudjan, age 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, February 13, 2023, 47 days before his twin brother Robert passed away, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie.

A combined Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Dick and his twin brother Bob will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 714 49th St., Kenosha.