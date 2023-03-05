Richard J. Tudjan

Aug. 8, 1929 - Feb. 13, 2023

KENOSHA - Richard J. Tudjan, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

He was born in Kenosha, WI, on August 8, 1929, to the late Charles and Mary (Slamar) Tudjan. After graduating from Bradford High School, Richard joined the Army with his twin brother, Robert. Upon returning from military service, Richard worked at Simmons Factory in Kenosha until he was hired by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. He retired as sergeant in January 1985. Richard also worked part-time at Bruch Funeral Home and refereed high school and college basketball games. For a number of years during his retirement, Richard worked in the Kenosha County Courthouse as bailiff to Judge Bruce Schroeder and Judge Wilbur Warren.

In his earlier years of playing sports, he favored softball and bowling. However, in addition to family, his passion was golf. He was a regular at Petrifying Springs and Brighton Dale golf courses. On his 69th birthday, Richard shot a 69 playing 18 holes. His last round was played at age 86. When not golfing, Richard visited with family and friends over coffee, homemade pastries or doughnuts. He always greeted everyone with a smile and made everyone around him feel special.

Richard was an avid sports fan, especially for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Marquette. He liked driving to County Stadium to watch a Brewers game and enjoy a hotdog and popcorn. Last season, Richard attended his last Brewers game where he made it very memorable by participating in "Jump Around" with two of his nieces.

He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and enjoyed attending Mass at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Richard was rich in faith, incredibly kind and selfless. He donated blood regularly and encouraged others to do so. Richard also volunteered at Brookside Care Center where he made breakfast for some residents on a weekly basis and worked special events at the center. He was a dedicated supporter of many charities. However, none greater than donating his body for research to the Medical College of Wisconsin.

He is survived by his twin brother, Robert Tudjan; nieces: Nancy (Andy) Schwarz, Vickie (Rick) Kuiper, Robin Olsen, JoDee (Jerry) Jacobs and Jackie (Kevin) Larsen; nephews: Kim (Barb) Tudjan, Randy (Sheryl) Tudjan and Scott (Jeanie) Tudjan.Richard is further survived by great-nieces and nephews: Michelle Howland-Frentzel, Katy Silva, Adam Schwarz, Amy (John) Ruplinger, Sheri Tudjan, Sarah (Brad) Parise, Emily (Christopher) Barker,Maggie (Vinny) Rottino, Paula (Cody) Winiarski, Ricky (Alondra) Kuiper, Raechel (Shaun) Bartel, Erin (Michael) Valestin, Eric (Kristen) Olsen, Courtney (Frank) Olson, Jared (Katelin) Jacobs, Nathan Larsen, Loren (Austin) Haga, Ryan (Taylor) Larsen; and 31 great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by many thoughtful and loving friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Dorothy Tudjan; sister-in-law, Lois Tudjan; and nieces, Kelly Tudjan and Jeanne Howland.

Richard's family would like to thank the caring doctors and staff at Aurora Hospital and Hospice House. Most importantly, a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful and compassionate staff at Home Inspired Senior Living. You all were Richard's angels.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 714-49th Street, Kenosha.

Donations may be made in Richard's memory to a charity of your choice.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(Corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000