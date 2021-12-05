March 17, 1932 — Nov. 29, 2021

Richard L. Hunt, age 89, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Born in Carrier Mills, IL on March 17, 1932, he was the son of Leroy and Corinne (Hart) Hunt. Richard attended schools in Waukegan, IL.

On February 11, 1956, Richard was united in marriage to Carol L. Allie.

He was employed as a Carpenter/Millwright and a member of the Chicago Carpenters Union Local 448/250, during which time he was involved in the construction of the Zion and Pleasant Prairie Power Plants.

Richard was a lifelong learner. He enjoyed weather watching, loved nature, planting trees and was a true steward of the land. Most of all, he treasured all the precious times spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in addition to family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carol Hunt; his children, Craig (Barbara) Hunt, Chris (Dan) McGowan and Jennifer (Joe) Alia; his grandchildren, Kourtney (Justin) Viste, Nicole (Nick) Rice, Mike McGowan, Dana Alia and Rich McGowan; his great-grandchildren, Ryley, Hudson and Adelyn Viste and Estelle Rice; his brother and sister-in-law, William (Karen) Allie and his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two infant sons at birth, Joseph and Christopher Hunt.

As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that you enjoy a walk outdoors with your loved ones.

