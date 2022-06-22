1943 – 2022

KENOSHA—Richard L. Oelke, 79 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022.

He was born May 14, 1943, in Elroy, WI the son of the late George and Virginia (Bottjer) Oelke. On June 6, 1964, he married the love of his life, Janet Campbell.

Richard loved being in the woods hunting and enjoying nature. He was also active in the Kenosha Pool League while even winning the championship one time. He also enjoyed watching tv, especially the Packers.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janet; children: Jeff (Alisa) of Racine and Michael of ID; three grandchildren: Seth, Alexis, and Storm; six great-grandchildren: Kyler, Aleah, Xander, Ryker, Reggie, and Kaysen; and siblings: Gene and Virgil (Arlys).

In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by his brother Carroll.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Richard’s Online Memorial Book at: