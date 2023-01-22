1947-2023

KENOSHA—Richard P. Taskonis, 75, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on April 1, 1947, he was the son of the late John and Agnes (Aiello) Taskonis. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated at St. Casimir Catholic School, graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School, and received his degree in Computer Science from Gateway Technical College.

On October 25, 1969, he married Karen Ann Diener at St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

Richie worked in IT and Marketing for Tenneco Automotive for many years and retired in 2005. In his retirement, he worked as a cook at the Italian American Society, and participated in their men’s club and bocce league.

He was passionate about his volunteering with the Kenosha Special Olympics, Kenosha Velodrome Racing, St. Mark’s Catholic Church’s Shows-a-poppin’, the Knights of Columbus, and was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed traveling extensively, cooking, entertaining his friends, and spending time with his family. Over the last 20 years, he fully embraced being a grandfather, and his identity became “Yaya”. He was proud of his Italian and Lithuanian heritage.

Survivors include his wife: Karen Taskonis; three children: Kari (Mark) Foss, Cory (Crystal) Taskonis, and Kristan (Brian Feest) Binninger; eight grandchildren: Lucy, Marcus, Cesar, Jelena, Sabreena, Emmanuel, Hunter, and Mason; a great-grandchild, Jamani; and a brother-in-law, Rod (Bonnie) Diener.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Taskonis; his in-laws, Fred and Ethel Diener, and two brothers-in-law: Todd and Scott Diener.

Visitation will take place on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with a closing eulogy service. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Kenosha Velodrome Racing, Wisconsin Special Olympics, or Hospice Alliance Pleasant Prairie would be appreciated by the family.

