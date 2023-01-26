 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard P. Taskonis

Richard P. Taskonis

1947-2023

KENOSHA—Richard P. Taskonis, 75, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will take place on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with a closing eulogy service. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Kenosha Velodrome Racing, Wisconsin Special Olympics, or Hospice Alliance Pleasant Prairie would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Richie’s Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

