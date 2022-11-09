Richard T. Andersen

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 1501-172nd Avenue, Union Grove WI or near corner of HWY 142 and HWY D. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Parkway Chateau, 12304-75th Street from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Please use entrance B. Burial will follow the mass on Saturday at St. John Catholic Cemetery.