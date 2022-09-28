Jan. 4, 1947—Sept. 21, 2022

KENOSHA—Richard Tijerina, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born on January 4, 1947 in Caro, MI, he was the son of the late Jose and Elidia (Gamez) Tijerina. At age two, his family re-located to Kenosha.

Richard grew up attending local schools. From 1966–1969, he was a proud member of the U.S. Army. Richard proudly received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

He was a life member of the V.F.W. Junker/Ball Post 1865, a V.F.W. Junker/Ball Post Chaplain from 2006-2011, a V.F.W. District 1 Chaplain from 2008-2011, a V.F.W. Junker/Ball Post 1865/Cootie Badger Pup Tent 6 member, a Cootie Badger Pup Tent 6 Chaplain from 2006-2011, a V.F.W. Junker/Ball Post 1865 House Committee Chairman, a life member of the Kenosha Chapter 20 Disabled American Veterans, was Jr. Vice Commander from 2007-2008, was Sr. Vice Commander from 2008-2009, Commander from 2009-2011, and again Sr. Vice Commander from 2011-2012.

He was a member of the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans (K.A.V.V.), a member of the American Legion Post 552, Shop With A Cop Volunteer, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose-Kenosha Lodge from 1979-2012, was a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens, and a volunteer for the Spanish Center of Racine and Kenosha.

He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved to go deer hunting and fishing.

On September 24, 1977, he was united in marriage to Olga Santos at St. James Church in Kenosha. Their union was blessed with nearly 45 years of marriage and their son, Bryan.

While a volunteer member of the Spanish Center in Kenosha, Richard helped set up a Bingo Fundraiser. They started midnight Bingo sessions at Memorial Hall in Racine. The sessions then moved to St. Thomas Church Hall in 1988, and donated $200.00 a session until the church closed.

After his time in the Army, Richard worked for American Motors until 1986. He then began his career as a Sheriff Deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Dept.

While employed at the Kenosha Sheriff’s Dept., he graduated from the Waukesha Police Academy and was trained to be a Training Officer, Hostage Negotiator, received Narcotic and Drug Training, Accident Investigation Officer Training Class I and II, training to be an Evidence Technician, Helicopter Infrared/night scope operator, and has translated for the Kenosha Police Dept, WI State Patrol, and the Chicago Police Dept.

Richard will be dearly missed by his wife, Olga Tijerina; his son, Bryan Tijerina; his siblings, Jane Ruzzicone, Mary Murphy, Elidia A. (Santos) Gonzales, Michelle (Adam Garcia) Tijerina; his grandchildren, Gianni Tijerina, Santino Tijerina, Kaia Tijerina, Karmyn Tijerina; his Godchildren, Miguel Adams, Christina Santos-Lear.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Lupe and Joseph Tijerina; his granddaughter, Myah Tijerina; his brothers-in-law, Randy Ruzzicone and Roberto Santos.

Funeral services honoring Richard’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 with police and full military honors to follow at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. A visitation for Richard will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

