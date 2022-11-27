Jan. 20, 1932—Nov. 24, 2022

TREVOR—Richard William Corduan, 90 years old, of Trevor, WI, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 20, 1932 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Gustav and Clara (nee Bolter) Corduan.

On February 27, 1955, he married Leona May Watson in Crown Point, IN and she preceded him in death. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Richard spent many years working for his father and grandfather’s company – Corduan Manufacturing – in Chicago, IL as an Accountant.

He was an avid Miami Hurricanes football fan as a faithful alumnus. Richard was also a member of the Brandes VFW Memorial Post 8375 in Wilmot, WI and the Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post 293 in Silver Lake, WI. He also very active in the family business—Towne Square Bar in Trevor, WI since 2007.

Richard is survived by his children: Laura Derler and Richard Corduan; his grandchildren: Daniel (Catie Sershon) Derler, David Derler, Nicole (Dustin) Springer; his great-grandchildren: Ella Springer, Jude Springer, Ava Derler, Dylan Derler; his sister, Gloria (Jim) Nikoleit from Chicago, IL; his goddaughter, Jill Nikoleit Schaffer from SD; and his godson, Tom Wilton from Hayward, WI; cousin, Barb Barker from Champaign, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, Leona, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald (Judy) Corduan and his sister, Shirley (Oliver) Wilton.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 with Funeral Services commencing at 12:00 p.m. Thursday all at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will immediately follow in Wilmot Cemetery, Wilmot, WI.

