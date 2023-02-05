March 11, 1956—Jan. 7, 2023

CLAYTON, CA—It is with great sadness that the Hartnell family announces the passing of Rick Frank Hartnell, 66, on January 7, 2023, at his home in Clayton, CA. Born in Lake County, IL on March 11, 1956, to Frank and Donna (Bistrick) Hartnell. Rick was raised in Kenosha, WI, where he attended local public schools and graduated from Tremper HS in 1974.

He worked at Kohl’s Grocery Store while he went to college, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from UW-Parkside. His first jobs in accounting were Camosy Construction, and then Snap-on Tools World HQ in Kenosha.

Rick played slow pitch softball, pitching for many teams in league and tournament play, and gaining life-long friends in the process. In 1983, he married Carolyn Lepp. They moved west and made their home in Contra Costa County, CA, where Rick immediately joined several softball teams, continuing to pitch with accuracy and a high arc. In the San Francisco Bay area, Rick worked for over 30 years as a Controller in the staff consulting industry for Westaff and later M2 Consulting. He concluded his career after serving five years as CFO at Salesian College Preparatory.

Rick enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball and basketball, as well as getting out for a round of golf and walks around the Lafayette Reservoir. A big sports fan, Rick rooted for the A’s, Giants, 49ers, Cal Bears, and Golden State Warriors, but never forgot his Chicago Cubs and Bears.

Rick is survived by his wife Carolyn of Clayton, CA; sons: Danny (Emily) of Seattle, WA, and Jason (Jasmin) of Glendora, CA; and grandchildren: Sam, George, Kennedy and Harrison. He is also survived by his brothers: Perry and Scott Hartnell, of Pleasant Prairie, WI; his mother-in-law, Barbara Lepp; sisters-in-law: Margaret Milkie and Joanne Lepp-Naiman (Peter), all of greater Milwaukee; and many nieces and nephews.

His family, friends, former co-workers and teammates will deeply miss his great smile, competitive spirit and gentle soul.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for May 2023 at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary in Lafayette, CA. Please check https://www.oakmontmortuary.com/tributes for event details and live-stream link, as his family would dearly appreciate shared memories of our dear husband, father and grandfather.

Please consider charitable donations in Rick’s memory to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, or to the foundation that directly works to remedy Rick’s genetic heart ailment—The PLN Foundation, a 501©3. Checks can be made out to The PLN Foundation and mailed to: PLN Foundation, Dr. Leo Dean Jansen, 2834 Tall Oak Trail, Warsaw, IN 46582.