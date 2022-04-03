Feb. 28, 1959—March 26, 2022

KENOSHA—Rick J. Jurvis, age 63, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his home with his loving wife Linda by his side, after a courageous 20 month battle with Glioblastoma. Rick was born on February 28, 1959 in Kenosha to Robert and Avis (Lane) Jurvis. He was educated in Kenosha and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1977. He married Rosalinda “Linda” Aikin on July 22, 2006 at the Kemper Center.

Rick worked for the Kenosha City Fire Department for over 31 years; working his way up to Captain, until retiring in 2013. He became certified in Yoga in 2019, a Holistic Cancer Coach in 2020 and was especially proud of passing the real estate exam in 2021.

Rick was a wonderful and committed husband, father and grandfather who loved spending his time with his family especially his wife and grandchildren. He had an interest in so many different things, from travel to spirituality, and took the time to research and learn about each one.

He was a member of the International Association of Firefighters, Wisconsin Real Estate Association, Shamanism without Borders, Holistic Cancer Coaching, and Imerman’s Angels, as well as many other organizations.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; his daughter Brooke Jurvis and a brother-in-law, Chuck Pfeiffer.

Rick will be forever loved and missed by his adoring wife, Linda; two beautiful grandchildren: Brayden and Bailey; son-in-law, Everett Alley; brothers: Rock (Lynn) and Jeff (Natalie) Jurvis; sisters: Roberta Pfeiffer and Carrie (Kenny) Brever; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A Celebration service of Rick’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 23, 2022 at Bradford Community Church UU, 5810–8th Avenue, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be streamed live at BradfordUU.org.

