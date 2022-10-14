Rick Ray Peterson

Rick passed into the afterlife and care of our Lord on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with his wife Marie at his side. He was 60 years old.

Marie, their son Joseph and Joseph’s wife Megan wish to extend their most sincere thanks to all the family and friends that have offered their comforting words of support love and prayers. They would also like to express their gratitude for the expert and compassionate care Rick received from numerous physicians, nurses and all healthcare workers who provided care for Rick.

Despite having a prolonged illness his strong will and enthusiasm for life, for his wife Marie, family and friends did not diminish. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding, camping, bike riding and many other activities with his wife Marie and family and friends.

He was an avid fisherman, hunter and skillful craftsman. Rick was a skilled machinist by trade for many years and also worked as a Carpenter constructing homes.

In his free time Rick found great joy renovating homes and doing various skilled labor projects. He was there to lend a hand and share his knowledge to help out family with various renovation projects.

Surviving family include wife, Marie; son, Joseph (Megan); mother, Marion (Paul); four siblings: Loni (Dennis), Shelli, Scott, Randy (Tana).

Proceeding him and death was his father, Theodore “Ted”, and brother, Joby.

He was loved, is loved and will be remembered.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay, WI.

Friends may call at Huehns Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross or a local charity of choice.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Rick may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.