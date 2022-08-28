Sept. 14, 1946—Aug. 10, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Rita D. Roegge, 75, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away on August 10, 2022 at St. Luke’’s Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. She was born on September 14, 1946 in Kenosha, WI, to Anastasa (Dueker) and Raymond Pitsch. Rita attended St George School, St Joseph HS and graduated from Bradford HS in 1964.

After her children, Anne and Lance were in school, Rita attended UW-Parkside where she received her BA in Fine Arts. An accomplished artist, her work was displayed at local art shows as well as galleries in Chicago. She used her talent as an artist working as a designer at Porters Furniture in Racine, and later in her own business.

In August 1996 she married William “Bill” Roegge who survives her. Married 26 yrs, they often reminisced about their wonderful life together. They traveled to Europe, Canada, United States and northern Wisconsin.

A life long athlete, Rita played golf, tennis, racquet ball, fast pitch softball, ran, biked and swam. She enjoyed nature and the outdoors, hiking and camping. Her beautiful gardens reflect her artistic talent.

In addition to her husband, Rita is survived by her daughter Anne Arneson of Kenosha; stepson and daughter: Daina Cobbler and Jessica Roegge of Atlanta, GA; sisters: Mary Denig of Middleton, WI, and Phylis Ito-Pitsch of Salem lakes, WI; brothers: George Pitsch of Orlando, FL and Paul Pitsch of Kenosha; granddaughters: Molly Wilson of Kenosha and Madeline Arneson of Oconomowoc, WI; and great-grandchildren: Rubi Marques and Onyx Reichel of Kenosha. Rita was preceded in death by her parents and son, Lance Turner, Jr.

A celebration of Rit’’s life will be held at Kemper Center’s Ambrose Hall on September 14, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity or take a child to a park and buy them an ice cream cone.