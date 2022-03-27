1936-2022

KENOSHA—Rita Dickman, 85, of Kenosha passed away on March 22, 2022, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House.

Rita was born on September 12, 1936, in North Chicago, the daughter of the late Rudy and Harriet (Kordecki) Hrutka. She was educated in the schools of Chicago.

Rita was a homemaker for many years. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, but most of all spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Gregory DeMicchi, Vincent DeMicchi both of Kenosha, Camille Zanotti of Racine; brother, Rudy Hrutka of AZ; niece, Michelle Belongia-Jaffary; grandchildren: Anthony, Danielle, and Billy Zanotti, and Amanda DeMicchi; and many great-grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her husbands, Fred DeMicchi and John Dickman also included is her daughter, Debra DeMicchi.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.