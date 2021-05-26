DURHAM, N.C. — Rita E. Marchesini, age 92, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Duke Hospital, Durham, NC.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 3, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery.

A visitation for Rita will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated by the family.

Complete obituary information will be announced in the Sunday, May 30, 2021 edition of the Kenosha News.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403