Rita J. Johnson

A gathering of relatives and friends for Rita will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will held privately. Inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and we encourage those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.