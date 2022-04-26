KENOSHA—Rita Marie (McMahon) Gronemeyer of Kenosha, WI died on Friday, April 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Gronemeyer and her twin brother, James (Gerard) McMahon. She is survived by her nephew, Pat (Marie) McMahon of Kenosha, WI and their son, Steve; her nephew, Jim McMahon of Menomonie, WI and his children, Chris and Mayanna; her niece, Anne McMahon Simonet of Stillwater, MN and her sons, Ben and Bobby.

Rita was born on January 7, 1929. She graduated from Hudson High School in Hudson, WI and the University of Wisconsin in River Falls. She married Carl Gronemeyer, a musician, in 1959 and they made their home in Evanston, IL. She was an elementary and middle school teacher and school media specialist in the northern Chicago suburbs for many years. Rita was an accomplished vocalist and dancer, a devoted Catholic, voracious mystery reader and animal lover. She was a lifelong student, who as an adult, learned to speak Spanish and Italian and learned to play several musical instruments- the flute, piccolo, oboe and harp. Rita enjoyed travelling, especially cruises in the Caribbean, cooking schools in Italy and trekking in the Andes Mountains. She will be sadly missed by family, friends and former students.