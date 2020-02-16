Rita W. Irving

1925—2020

Rita grew up on Kenosha’s north side downtown area and lived in a 2 story building her grandparents built, located on the corner of 7th Avenue and 50th Street. They owned and operated a cigar factory and rolled the “Little Cuban” cigars selling them in taverns locally. The building was later named Herrmann Drugs. She recalled fond memories of swimming at the beach at Simmons Island with her brother, sisters and girlfriends and how she met Art, her husband of 66 years, at the old “Butterfly Theatre”. Art was an usher and Rita was a ticket taker or “dish girl”. (You would receive a free dish with the price of admission.) She recalls the history of “downtown” Kenosha. At night it would glitter with colorful neon lights, the post lamps and the sight of the trolley that ran the length of 7th Avenue passing right below her bedroom window and the sounds of the harbor fog horn.