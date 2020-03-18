Robert A. Liebke

September 25, 1951 - February 28, 2020

Liebke, Robert A., age 68, of Waterford, entered Eternal Life with our Lord on February 28, 2020 following a snowmobile accident. Bob was born in Racine, WI on September 25, 1951 to the late Edgar F. and Lauraine (nee. Kumlien) Liebke. He attended Racine schools, received his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from UW-LaCrosse and his Masters in Telecommunications from Golden Gate University.

On November 24, 1973 he was united in marriage to Juel Garstecki of Union Grove, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kansasville. She was the love of his life and they enjoyed doing so many things together. His career in Information Governance took him traveling and meeting friends all over the world. He retired the summer of 2019 and was ready to go RV traveling with his wife. Bob enjoyed the company of his best friend Ken Olson, and his snowmobile buddies, water sports, cheering for the Green Bay Packers and fun with members of the Garstecki family.