Robert A. Pecha
Robert A. Pecha

Robert A. Pecha age 84 of Menomonie, WI, formerly of Menomonie and Kenosha, died Thursday March 5, 2020 at Dove Health Care-West, in Eau Claire.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Friday March 13, 2020 at St. James The Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire, WI Burial will be a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the services at the church on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.

