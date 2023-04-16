Robert Alan Marshall

Mar. 26, 1956 - Apr. 13, 2023

KENOSHA - Robert Alan Marshall, age 67, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 13, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 26, 1956, he was the son of the late Charles and Vera (Schweitzer) Marshall. Robert attended Highland Elementary School, Bullen Jr. High School and Tremper High School.

On July 26, 1975, he was united in marriage to Nan Kozerski. Their union was blessed with 47 years of marriage and three children.

He was employed as an assembler for Chrysler for 35 years, retiring in 2009. Robert was a member of the Local 72 UAW retiree and Harley Owners Group.

Robert's most memorable times were spent riding his motorcycle, gardening, playing guitar and spending time with family and his dogs, Marley and Holly.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, a supportive brother and uncle, a dear friend and kind neighbor. Robert is survived by his wife, Nan Marshall; his sons, Paul R. Marshall and Joey R. (Alison Hopkins) Marshall; his siblings, Charles K. Marshall, Daniel B. (Sunny) Marshall and Sandra (Rob) Marshall Danson.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Justin A. Marshall; his brother, Randy Marshall; his nephew, Jamie Marshall, his niece, Monica Pyka and his great niece, Kaylie Juga and his best friend ever, Rocky.

Funeral services honoring Robert's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Robert will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Safe Harbor Humane Society, https://www.safeharborhumanesociety.org/, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI, 53142 would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101