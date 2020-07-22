× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1948—2020

Robert Allen Queen, 71, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in Cornell, Wisconsin. He was born on October 24, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to Donald and Jean (Noble) Queen. He attended schools in northern Illinois and Kenosha before graduating from Tremper High School in 1966. He attended college before enlisting in the US Army in 1969 where he proudly served his country while being stationed in Virginia, Japan and Turkey.

Bob married the love of his life, Linda K. Allard on December 27, 1969 at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. Together they raised three beautiful daughters. After he was honorably discharged from the Army, Bob worked at AMC before joining the Kenosha Police Department in 1978. During his career with KPD, Bob worked as a police officer, Accident Investigator, and Detective before retiring in 2003. Outside of work, Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and canoe trips to the Boundary Waters. Bob was known as a practical joker – much to the dismay of his closest friends and family. In 2006, Bob and Linda moved to Cornell, Wisconsin where they became active in Faith Baptist Church, TOPS and Camaraderie Club.