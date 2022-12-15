1963—2022

KENOSHA—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis, 59, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Born on August 12, 1963, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Donald DeAngelis and Gloria (Ridolfi) DeAngelis Peterson. He was a 1981 graduate of Bradford High School.

Bob proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1982 until he was honorably discharged in 1986, earning the rank of Corporal and completing two overseas tours in Japan, Korea and the Philippines as an Aircraft Safety Equipment Mechanic.

He was employed most recently as a bus driver for First Student, as well as an associate in the gun department at Bass Pro Shops. He previously worked as a corrections officer for Kenosha County and as a custodian for Kenosha Unified. Bob also owned and operated his own business, Harborside Bait and Tackle, where his expertise was often called upon by anglers and outdoor journalists across Illinois and Wisconsin for tips and advice. He was an avid and expert fisherman and hunter who loved sharing his knowledge and taking family and friends on outings to teach them the intricacies of the sports.

While working full time, Bob went back to school to earn his BA in English from The University of WI-Parkside, where he consistently made the Dean’s List. Although a man of few verbal words, Bob was a very talented and thoughtful writer. He also graduated from Gateway Technical College with an Associate degree in Welding and from the MATC Police Academy, Oak Creek, all while working full time.

Music was a part of Bob’s life from the time he was eight years old when his dad bought him a used guitar. Bob played bass in the Kenosha Symphony while still in high school and was recently a member of a local rock band.

Those who knew Bob knew his kind and generous heart, his love of family and friends, his intolerance of people who were full of shit and his love of all things outdoors. He will be deeply missed. Though he never had children of his own, Bob had a warm place in his heart for them and greatly enjoyed the little ones on his bus routes.

He is survived by his loving mother, Gloria Peterson of Kenosha, WI; two siblings: Greg DeAngelis of Kenosha, WI, and Steve (Ronda) DeAngelis of New Berlin, WI; two nieces: Julia DeAngelis and Sophia DeAngelis; one nephew, Roman DeAngelis; and his former wife, Gale. He is further survived by many other loving family and friends, and his feisty, funny dog, Bullet, who will be heartbroken.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Donald DeAngelis; his stepfather, Max Peterson; and his uncle, Augustine “Augie” Ridolfi. Bob also deeply missed his sweet dog and hunting companion of 14 years, Bella.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a wildlife conservation charity such as Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, etc., or an animal rescue would be appreciated by the family.

